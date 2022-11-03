Harrogate Town AFC players pitch in to lend a helping hand during National Meals on Wheels Week

On Wednesday (November 2), Kayne Ramsey, George Horbury, Lewis Richards, first team manager Simon Weaver and CEO of Harrogate Town AFC Sarah Barry spent the morning at Harrogate Neighbours learning about the vital service which sees over 100 meals prepared and delivered into the community every single day.

Like so many areas of the social care sector, meals on wheels requires greater government funding to support older and vulnerable people living within the community, who without the dedicated volunteers who run the service would not receive a nutritionally balanced, hot daily meal.

Lewis Richards, player at Harrogate Town AFC, said: “I really enjoyed meeting the service users and seeing how much effort goes into preparing the meals.

From left to right: Simon Weaver( Harrogate Town AFC Manager), Lewis Richards, Sue Cawthray (CEO of Harrogate Neighbours), Kayne Ramsey, George Horbury and Sarah Barry (CEO of Harrogate Town AFC)

"The volunteers are amazing – it was a real feel good factor.”

Speaking on behalf of the club, Sarah Barry, CEO of Harrogate Town AFC, added: “Sue and her team are doing a fantastic job of tackling the issues facing this vital service.

“We were honoured to be able to see first-hand how the service works and how important it is for so many vulnerable people living within our community.

“The players really enjoyed seeing the meals being prepped, meeting the volunteers and joining them on their deliveries – the service users were all very excited to see Simon and the players at their door and hope our involvement helps raise awareness for this vitally important campaign.”

Harrogate Neighbours is a not-for-profit organisation, providing affordable quality care services for elderly people across the Harrogate community.

Everyday hundreds of elderly people across the region feel lonely and isolated and the charity’s purpose is to help as many of these people as possible to live happy, comfortable lives with the respect and dignity that they deserve.

Their services are tailored to individual needs, from delivering freshly prepared hot meals every day, to providing round-the-clock care in their residential homes at The Cuttings and Heath Lodge.

Sue Cawthray, CEO of Harrogate Neighbours, said, “We’re so grateful for the support of the local community and especially the Harrogate Town AFC players who have dedicated their time to the cause.

“As Chair of the National Association of Care Catering, Meals on Wheels Week is an opportunity to raise awareness of the service, say thank you to the volunteers, who without, the service would not be possible and do our bit here in Yorkshire to encourage more funding to ensure the sustainability of such a vital service.

“Due to the rising cost of living, many people are going to have to choose between eating or heating and that’s just not right.

"Malnutrition in older people is on the rise, our service supports those at risk, protects the NHS and allows our team to provide not only hot food, but a daily ‘check-in’ which is vital to people’s wellbeing.”

