Harrogate Town AFC announce appointment of new Women’s Director of Football

Harrogate Town AFC have announced the landmark appointment of Jason Barker as their new Women’s Director of Football.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 11:07 GMT- 2 min read

The appointment represents a big step forward for the club in women and girls football, with Jason becoming the first full time member of staff dedicated entirely to the Women’s team.

In his new role, Jason will be overseeing the development of women and girls’ football at Harrogate Town, right the way from the Player Development Centre to the first team.

On being appointed Women’s Director of Football, Jason said: “I am looking forward to starting work with Harrogate Town and continuing the hard work the club has already done to build the foundations of the women's and girls section.

Jason Barker has been announced as the new Women’s Director of Football at Harrogate Town AFC
Jason Barker has been announced as the new Women's Director of Football at Harrogate Town AFC
Jason Barker has been announced as the new Women’s Director of Football at Harrogate Town AFC
“The next steps for us at Harrogate are to expand the women's and girls section of this already very successful club and promote more playing opportunities for girls and women in the Harrogate district.”

Jason is a football coach with over ten years of experience across multiple age groups and formerly held a position at Liverpool Football Club’s Academy.

The club's newest member of staff is also a FA Level 2 qualified football coach, level 2 Community Activator coach, FA level 1 Futsal coach, Talent ID level 1 and current UEFA B candidate.

Dave Riley, Director of Harrogate Town AFC, added: “I am delighted that Jason has been appointed as our girls and women’s Director of Football.

"This is a real positive step and another major milestone within the football club for the women and girls’ game.

“Everyone at Harrogate Town AFC is looking forward to seeing their progression being taken to the next level.”

