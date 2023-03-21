IN PICTURES: Here are 30 small animals available for adoption and looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch – including cats, rabbits, rats and birds

The RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch currently have 30 small animals that are available for adoption and looking for a new home.
1. Hagrid
Hagrid is a six-year-old domestic short haired who came to the centre after living most of his life as a street cat which unfortunately has left him very nervous around people. He has got a little more trusting since his arrival at the centre but sadly he still has a long way to go. He will need a very quiet home with adopters who are patient and understanding of his background. Hagrid just needs that special person who can help him overcome his insecurities and learn to trust that people are not going to hurt him anymore. Photo: RSPCA
2. Mo and Jito
Mo and Jito are rats who are sweet boys that came to the centre via an inspector after their needs were not getting met. Once they are out of their cage they are friendly but they can be a bit protective when they are in their cage. They could live with experienced children aged 13 years and over. Photo: RSPCA
3. Bucky and Frosty
Bucky and Frosty are budgies that came to the centre for different reasons, but they have bonded with each other so the centre would love for someone to adopt them together. They are great little birds who are always on the move and flying around the aviary, singing away and enjoying life. Photo: RSPCA
4. Coco and Armani
Coco and Armani are sweet rabbits who came to the centre via an inspector. Coco is mum to Armani and she can be a little shy to begin with so adopters will need to be patient with her. They are suitable to live with older children aged 12 years and over. They are looking for accommodation where the hutch is a minimum of 6ft with an attached run of a minimum 8ft. Photo: RSPCA