IN PICTURES: Here are 30 small animals available for adoption and looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch – including cats, rabbits, rats and birds

1 . Hagrid

Hagrid is a six-year-old domestic short haired who came to the centre after living most of his life as a street cat which unfortunately has left him very nervous around people. He has got a little more trusting since his arrival at the centre but sadly he still has a long way to go. He will need a very quiet home with adopters who are patient and understanding of his background. Hagrid just needs that special person who can help him overcome his insecurities and learn to trust that people are not going to hurt him anymore. Photo: RSPCA