News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested
2 hours ago Pay and display parking machines could be scrapped in major change
4 hours ago Just Eat to axe over 1,700 delivery worker jobs in the UK
4 hours ago Counter terror police investigate after man set on fire near mosque
4 hours ago UPDATE: Fourth girl arrested after staff member assaulted at King James's School
8 hours ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
We take a look at 30 small animals that are currently looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch
We take a look at 30 small animals that are currently looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch
We take a look at 30 small animals that are currently looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch

IN PICTURES: Here are 30 small animals available for adoption and looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch – including cats, rabbits, rats and birds

The RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch currently have 30 small animals that are available for adoption and looking for a new home.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 21st Mar 2023, 17:21 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 17:22 GMT

We take a look at 30 small animals that are currently looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch…

For more information about the animals that are currently available for adoption, visit https://www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk

Hagrid is a six-year-old domestic short haired who came to the centre after living most of his life as a street cat which unfortunately has left him very nervous around people. He has got a little more trusting since his arrival at the centre but sadly he still has a long way to go. He will need a very quiet home with adopters who are patient and understanding of his background. Hagrid just needs that special person who can help him overcome his insecurities and learn to trust that people are not going to hurt him anymore.

1. Hagrid

Hagrid is a six-year-old domestic short haired who came to the centre after living most of his life as a street cat which unfortunately has left him very nervous around people. He has got a little more trusting since his arrival at the centre but sadly he still has a long way to go. He will need a very quiet home with adopters who are patient and understanding of his background. Hagrid just needs that special person who can help him overcome his insecurities and learn to trust that people are not going to hurt him anymore. Photo: RSPCA

Photo Sales
Mo and Jito are rats who are sweet boys that came to the centre via an inspector after their needs were not getting met. Once they are out of their cage they are friendly but they can be a bit protective when they are in their cage. They could live with experienced children aged 13 years and over.

2. Mo and Jito

Mo and Jito are rats who are sweet boys that came to the centre via an inspector after their needs were not getting met. Once they are out of their cage they are friendly but they can be a bit protective when they are in their cage. They could live with experienced children aged 13 years and over. Photo: RSPCA

Photo Sales
Bucky and Frosty are budgies that came to the centre for different reasons, but they have bonded with each other so the centre would love for someone to adopt them together. They are great little birds who are always on the move and flying around the aviary, singing away and enjoying life.

3. Bucky and Frosty

Bucky and Frosty are budgies that came to the centre for different reasons, but they have bonded with each other so the centre would love for someone to adopt them together. They are great little birds who are always on the move and flying around the aviary, singing away and enjoying life. Photo: RSPCA

Photo Sales
Coco and Armani are sweet rabbits who came to the centre via an inspector. Coco is mum to Armani and she can be a little shy to begin with so adopters will need to be patient with her. They are suitable to live with older children aged 12 years and over. They are looking for accommodation where the hutch is a minimum of 6ft with an attached run of a minimum 8ft.

4. Coco and Armani

Coco and Armani are sweet rabbits who came to the centre via an inspector. Coco is mum to Armani and she can be a little shy to begin with so adopters will need to be patient with her. They are suitable to live with older children aged 12 years and over. They are looking for accommodation where the hutch is a minimum of 6ft with an attached run of a minimum 8ft. Photo: RSPCA

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Harrogate