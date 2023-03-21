Former Harrogate pupil and Leeds United youngster Archie Gray selected for England Under-17 squad
Archie Gray has been called up to represent England Under-17’s at the European Under-17 Championship qualifiers next week.
The former St John Fisher Catholic High School pupil, who last week put pen-to-paper on his first professional contract with Leeds United, has been selected for England in the European Under-17 Championship qualifiers.
The Young Lions face three games over the next week against Denmark, Northern Ireland and the Netherlands, as they aim to seal a place at this summer’s European Under-17 Championship in Hungary.
Archie has been an important figure throughout the England age groups where he captained the England Under-16 team when they impressively won the Val-de-Marne tournament in November 2021, overcoming France in the final.
He has recently made his return to the Leeds United Under-21 squad following injury in 3-0 and 3-1 wins over Derby and Sunderland.
The highly-rated young midfielder is yet to make his Premier League debut but was recently named on the bench for the first team against Wolverhampton Wanderers.
The England Under-17’s will kick-off against Denmark in Katwijk at 6pm on Wednesday evening before facing Northern Ireland in Noordwijk on Saturday and the Netherlands on Tuesday, March 28.
The nation which tops the group will progress to the European Under-17 Championships in Hungary, which take place between 17 May and 2 June.