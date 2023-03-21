Former Harrogate pupil and Leeds United youngster Archie Gray selected for England Under-17 squad

The former St John Fisher Catholic High School pupil, who last week put pen-to-paper on his first professional contract with Leeds United, has been selected for England in the European Under-17 Championship qualifiers.

The Young Lions face three games over the next week against Denmark, Northern Ireland and the Netherlands, as they aim to seal a place at this summer’s European Under-17 Championship in Hungary.

Archie has been an important figure throughout the England age groups where he captained the England Under-16 team when they impressively won the Val-de-Marne tournament in November 2021, overcoming France in the final.

He has recently made his return to the Leeds United Under-21 squad following injury in 3-0 and 3-1 wins over Derby and Sunderland.

The highly-rated young midfielder is yet to make his Premier League debut but was recently named on the bench for the first team against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The England Under-17’s will kick-off against Denmark in Katwijk at 6pm on Wednesday evening before facing Northern Ireland in Noordwijk on Saturday and the Netherlands on Tuesday, March 28.