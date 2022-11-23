This year’s efforts raised an additional £4,000, bringing the grand fundraising total to £115,000 for various local charities, including Martin House Children’s Hospice in Boston Spa, Harrogate Homeless Project, Yorkshire Air Ambulance and Saint Michael’s Hospice in Hornbeam Park.

The two-day event is in its 23rd year and is the brainchild of 88-year-old Staveley resident Ken Barker.

The marathon is supported by a host of fundraisers who have batted it out over the decades to raise a phenomenal amount for charity.

Ken said: “It’s always so rewarding to see all ages getting involved.

“Thanks to our sponsors and players who have worked so hard over the last 23 years, it’s all worth it as we want to support people who are not in a position to help themselves.

“I’m a great believer in taking part for no glory, just to help people.

"I was born in Staveley and feel very lucky to have lived in a village so full of friendship and community spirit all my life.”

Graham Bowland is one of the 132 members of Harrogate Table Tennis Association with members ranging from aged 11 to 93 and he has been supporting Ken with his marathon efforts since 2017.

He said: “I ensure Ken has a great turn out by bringing the best players from across the league to get involved.

"We had some current divisional champions there at the event and it’s great to see all ages and abilities pulling together and playing for local charities.

“Table tennis is a fantastic sport and one I’ve loved since I was 11 years old.

"We’re working with community groups and schools to ensure kids get involved so this fun sport, which brings such mental and physical health benefits, can be enjoyed by future generations.”