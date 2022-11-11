Here are nine cats that are currently looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch

We take a look at nine cats that are currently looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch…
1. Bodhi
Bodhi is a five-year-old domestic short haired who is looking for a home with extra special adopters who will take a chance on an ex street cat who has been left with anxiety around humans due to the abuse he suffered while living on the streets. Staff at the cattery have been working very hard to try and help him overcome his fears and he has come on so much since he first arrived at the centre.
Photo: RSPCA
2. Daisy
Daisy is a three-year-old domestic shorthair who came to the centre as her previous owner had to move and could not take her with them. Daisy is quite an independent cat who not only likes a fuss but also likes to do her own thing. She is used to going out and about so will need an area where it is safe for a cat to go out and explore. She is a great cat who is missing being part of a family.
Photo: RSPCA
3. Donut
Donut is a four-year-old domestic shorthair who is a lovely chilled out boy who can be a little shy and overwhelmed when meeting new people, but once he has been given time to settle in, he relaxes and comes out of his shell. He is a naturally quiet and sensitive guy who will make a really sweet addition to the family.
Photo: RSPCA
4. Smudgy
Smudgy is a three-year-old domestic shorthair who came to the centre via an inspector as her needs were not getting met by her previous owner. She is a sweet girl who is looking for a second chance and is a very loving cat. Smudgy will make a great addition to the family and will make a lucky person a very loyal and faithful best friend.
Photo: RPSCA