Here are nine cats that are currently looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch

2. Daisy

Daisy is a three-year-old domestic shorthair who came to the centre as her previous owner had to move and could not take her with them. Daisy is quite an independent cat who not only likes a fuss but also likes to do her own thing. She is used to going out and about so will need an area where it is safe for a cat to go out and explore. She is a great cat who is missing being part of a family.

Photo: RSPCA