Harrogate Sea Cadets enjoy offshore adventure of a lifetime

Twelve Cadets aged between 12-15 enjoyed working together on a ship in a fun and supervised environment, learning how to steer the ship, navigate and plot the progress on a chart, get involved in mooring the ship as well as visit five different seaside towns.

They travelled from Harrogate to Portsmouth, spending five days at sea and had the unique experience of being the only cadets on board which allowed for greater teamwork and getting to know other cadets in the unit.

They also saw the HMS Queen Elizabeth and even enjoyed helping out with the catering and washing up.

Harrogate Sea Cadets have returned from the adventure of a lifetime on board TS John Jerwood

Lucy, who only turned 12 on the day of the voyage, said: ‘I got to steer the helm and learn navigation skills.

"The food was really nice and we travelled to lots of different places."

Working together as a team allowed them to see how much serious fun can be had even in a supervised environment and opens them up to new ideas about careers in any of the armed, maritime or emergency services.

George, 15, the senior cadet on board added: “Going offshore has helped me develop important everyday skills like leadership and communication but it also helped develop specific skills for working on a ship like basic engineering and navigation.

"The offshore week is a fun way to learn hands on."

Sea Cadets – a national youth charity that works with 14,000 young people at 400 units across the UK – offers offshore adventure to teenagers, on board its five vessels, at a heavily subsidised cost.

Young people can also enjoy kayaking, rowing, power boating, sailing, rock-climbing and orienteering, and even try things like first aid training, drill, playing a musical instrument, marine engineering and five-a-side football.

They can also earn nationally recognised qualifications such as the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, NCS and BTECs.

Harrogate Sea Cadets meets on Tuesdays and Fridays (6.45 – 9pm) at Springfield Mews.