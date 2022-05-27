Harrogate Scrubbers' brilliant night to mark incredible effort for Harrogate Hospital during pandemic

Not only were the core team there, but dozens of volunteers who had cut fabric, delivered packs and sewn the scrubs.

The first time since the first lockdown that they had all been able to meet up as a large group.

Harrogate Scrubbers celebrations at the Pavilions of Harrogate - Pictured with the Harrogate Scrubbers quilts are, from left, Fran Taylor, Claire Strachan, Pam Mullins, Elise Madolyn Johnson, Lisa Sumpton. Picture Gerard Binks

On display were five quilts that had been made using quilt squares that group members had all sewn, highlighting their memories of being part of the group.

Quilt squares that had also been photographed and recorded in a book, that was available to the group to buy.

Founder Fran Taylor said: “It has taken time and a lot of love and care to make these quilts up, and we also waited for a time when people felt more safe gathering in large groups. Pavilions offering us the use of one of their rooms was perfect, and the reaction we got from the group was fabulous.

"Nearly one hundred joined us and it was a very special and emotional occasion for people to share their stories for the first time as a group”.

Pam Mullins with the Harrogate Scrubbers quilts. (Picture Gerard Binks)

Heather Parry, Managing Director at Pavilions said, “We were proud to celebrate the terrific work of the ‘Harrogate Scrubbers’ at a special event at Pavilions of Harrogate this week, this group provided amazing support to the NHS during the pandemic.

"This was a fantastic community project which saw the group produce items of PPE for local hospitals, GPs and care homes, and we were delighted to see the group come together to recognise this incredible project.”

Also in attendance on the night were representatives from both Harrogate Hospital and the Harrogate Hospital Community Charity, who had liaised with the Scrubbers throughout the lockdowns to both organise and distribute the scrubs.

Sammy Lambert, Business Development, Charity and Volunteer Manager said "I was delighted to be able to join the Harrogate Scrubbers for this fantastic event and to meet so many of the incredible sewers, drivers, supporters, cutters and tea makers who made the impossible possible.

"I am in awe of this group and what you achieved together, thank you for helping to add sparkle to #teamHDFT during an incredibly difficult and challenging time.

"I will treasure my book for many years to come!”

Sarah Armstrong, Chair of Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust who also joined the team for the evening added, “What a magical evening celebrating the wonderful Harrogate Scrubbers for the massive impact you made to your NHS Heroes.

"It was a privilege to attend the event and meet so many ‘Scrubbers’ to personally thank you on behalf of #teamHDFT.

"Each set of scrubs was gratefully received and loved by our #teamHDFT colleagues, and the generosity will be forever remembered.

"I remember fondly the variety of rainbow of colours of scrubs in our hospitals and in our community sites, which definitely helped to lift spirits. Thank you!”.

Local businesses also supported the event providing raffle prizes including Fodder; Bettys & Taylors; Pavilions; Furnish & Fettle; Hidden Bar & Restaurant; The Pickled Sprout and Duomed. The raffle itself raised over £400 on the night for the Harrogate Hospital Community Charity.

Fran Taylor and the Harrogate Scrubbers are now looking for a venue in Harrogate to display the quilts for everyone to be able to turn up and see them, before they go to permanent homes in the area, including the hospital.