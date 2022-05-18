Harrogate music legend joins bill for Harrogate Theatre fundraiser gig headlined by Karl Culley

The latter, who famously won Fibbers Battle of the Bands in York with his pop-punk band Wilma as a teenager in the mid-1990s, has since built up a reputation on BBC 6Music and beyond for being the perfect pop songsmith with bands such as Tigerbomb, the Birdman Rallies and, more recently Gosh Hawk.

As well as performing a solo set, Webster will be accompanying headliner Culley on stage at Harrogate Studio Theatre on Thursday, June 2 in a fundraiser for Harrogate Theatre.

Presented by not-for-profit Charm, this all-acoustic show will be the first time the talented twosome have played together for some years.

Flashback - Dan Webster on vocals at Harrogate Theatre in 2010 during his days with the brilliant band The Birdman Rallies.

Recent times have seen Culley make a name for himself abroad in Kraków where he now lives.

While Karl Culley has been compared to the likes of John Martyn, Newton Faulkner, Tim Buckley and Jose Gonzalez after an acclaimed series of albums full of dark intensity and amazing finger-picking, Dan Webster is renowned for gentle indie pop full of musical inventiveness and quiet emotional depth reminiscent of Gruff Rhys of Super Furry Animals.

All profits from this special evening will go to Harrogate Theatre’s restoration appeal.