New sandwich shop opens in Harrogate today as Pret A Manger comes to town

The new shop, the first Pret to open in Harrogate, is located on James Street, Harrogate.

Pret says it offers a menu of freshly prepared food and organic coffee and teas for customers, all prepared in Pret’s onsite kitchen.

Coffees and other hot drinks are also prepared by trained baristas and are available as part of Pret’s award-winning Coffee Subscription.

Pret has shops in nearby Leeds and York, but this is the first time a shop has opened in Harrogate.

According to Bloomberg’s Pret Index, a tracker of consumer spending in Pret shops, sales in Yorkshire are currently 50% higher than they were before the pandemic. Pret recently opened a new shop in York Station to meet the growing demand.

As part of Pret’s expansion, it is rolling out a recruitment programme, aiming to hire at least 3,000 'Team Members' and baristas by the end of 2023 across the country.

Pret said it would be hiring at least 15 Team Members for the new Harrogate shop.