Harrogate pop-up ping-pong parlour makes welcome return to town centre

Harrogate BID has welcomed back its pop-up ping pong parlour to the town, following a successful debut back in September 2021.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 5th Apr 2023, 11:28 BST- 2 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 11:29 BST

The popular attraction reopened in the Victoria Shopping Centre at the weekend (April 1) and will be open seven days a week during retail hours.

The pop-up parlour will boast four tables for public use and as bats and balls are provided, all players need to do is bring an opponent.

Harrogate BID is hoping that the table-tennis arena will not only attract people to shop in town, but will also help them to keep active.

Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID) has welcomed back its pop-up ping pong parlour to the townHarrogate Business Improvement District (BID) has welcomed back its pop-up ping pong parlour to the town
Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID) has welcomed back its pop-up ping pong parlour to the town
Matthew Chapman, Harrogate BID Manager, said: “This is ever popular with workers and students alike and evidentially brings people into town.

"It is open until mid-July before it will take a short break for the Harrogate Floral Summer of Celebrations’ Immersive Exhibition.

"It will then return and run through to the Autumn.

“Table tennis is a great sport and anyone can play it, no matter how young or how old.

"This parlour is for the public to use, free of charge.

"All we ask is that if there are a lot of people wanting to play, then please be sensible and don’t hog the tables too long – give others a chance.”

Harrogate BID is encouraging people to come along and take part, and for all those that do, there will be a monthly competition for those who ‘check in’ through a QR code to be in the chance of winning a £50 gift card.

