IN PICTURES: These are 12 of the best places to go for an Easter Sunday lunch in the Harrogate district according to Google Reviews

When it comes to places to go for a Sunday lunch in Harrogate, there is definitely plenty of choice and we reveal some of the best places.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 4th Apr 2023, 11:15 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 11:15 BST

A roast dinner is a British classic and there are plenty of places in the Harrogate district where you can enjoy the popular dish.

If you fancy heading out for one to celebrate Easter Sunday this weekend, then here are some of the best places to go...

Located at 6 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate, HG2 0NA | Google Reviews Rating: 4.6

1. William & Victoria, Harrogate

Located at 6 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate, HG2 0NA | Google Reviews Rating: 4.6 Photo: Archive

Located at 5 Raglan Street, Harrogate, HG1 1LE | Google Reviews Rating: 4.6

2. The Tannin Level, Harrogate

Located at 5 Raglan Street, Harrogate, HG1 1LE | Google Reviews Rating: 4.6 Photo: Archive

Located at 26-30 Cheltenham Parade, Harrogate, HG1 1DB | Google Reviews Rating: 4.5

3. The Inn at Cheltenham Parade, Harrogate

Located at 26-30 Cheltenham Parade, Harrogate, HG1 1DB | Google Reviews Rating: 4.5 Photo: Archive

Located at 11 West Park, Harrogate, HG1 1BL | Google Reviews Rating: 4.4

4. Three's A Crowd, Harrogate

Located at 11 West Park, Harrogate, HG1 1BL | Google Reviews Rating: 4.4 Photo: Archive

