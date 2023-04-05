North Yorkshire firefighters rescue man after retrieving his shoe from roof in Knaresborough
Firefighters at North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service dealt with a very unusual call-out in Knaresborough last night.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 5th Apr 2023, 10:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 10:52 BST
Firefighters were called to Stockwell Avenue at 8.15pm last night to find a man on top of the roof of Knaresborough Community Centre.
Crews assisted the young male down from the roof using a triple extension ladder after he was trying to retrieve his shoe.
The reason for his shoe being on the roof of the community centre remains unknown.