News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
13 hours ago TBEV case confirmed in UK - what you need to know about new virus
3 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested
4 hours ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository
4 hours ago King Charles coronation: Buckingham Palace unveils official invites
4 hours ago Phillip Schofield’s return date to This Morning ‘confirmed’
4 hours ago Hayfever warning as first ‘pollen bomb’ of the year hits UK

North Yorkshire firefighters rescue man after retrieving his shoe from roof in Knaresborough

Firefighters at North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service dealt with a very unusual call-out in Knaresborough last night.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 5th Apr 2023, 10:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 10:52 BST

Firefighters were called to Stockwell Avenue at 8.15pm last night to find a man on top of the roof of Knaresborough Community Centre.

Crews assisted the young male down from the roof using a triple extension ladder after he was trying to retrieve his shoe.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The reason for his shoe being on the roof of the community centre remains unknown.

North Yorkshire firefighters have rescued a man after he was found retrieving his shoe from a roof in KnaresboroughNorth Yorkshire firefighters have rescued a man after he was found retrieving his shoe from a roof in Knaresborough
North Yorkshire firefighters have rescued a man after he was found retrieving his shoe from a roof in Knaresborough
North YorkshireKnaresborough