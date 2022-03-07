Harrogate pilates specialist sets up Ukraine donation collection points for mission to Poland

Harrogate pilates instructor Whitney Vauvelle has set up two collection points in Harrogate for donations for Ukranian refugees.

Whitney Vauvelle, whose great grandparents were from Kiev, has been collecting goods to fill a 40-foot /38 tonnes truck scheduled to set off for the Global Empowerment Mission in Poland later this week.

Such has been her hard work, this specialist pilate's instructor's efforts have now attracted the support of Harrogate Spring Water, Harrogate Ladies College, Harrogate Army Foundation College and a number of business tenants at Hornbeam Park.

GEM, a charity which has a track record in moving more efficiently than our governments and largest aid organisations, has partnered with the Aerial Recovery Group to support the estimated three to seven million people who could end up become refugees after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Aerial Recovery Group team is on the ground at the Poland-Ukraine border to set up refugee camps and assist those fleeing from the crisis in Ukraine.

Many Ukranian refugees are sleeping on floors of large shopping malls.

The shops have closed and there are very limited toilet facilities and no showers.

GEM has raised over 25 million dollars for aid and to cover costs to relocate refugees to other European cities where they have family and friends.

It has only recently secured an 18,000 sq foot warehouse in Poland where the goods will be delivered and then distributed appropriately.

American-born but married to a Harrogate man, after working in international development and working with the UN, Whitney set up her own successful Pilates by Whitney boutique business situated on Cornwall Road.

Whitney was a Rotary Ambassadorial Scholar who studied in Buenos Aires, Argentina where she also worked as an independent contractor for the Commercial Section of the US Embassy.

Prior to moving to Harrogate, she lived in Miami and helped raise money and over $1M of medical supplies for the 1.5 million people who became homeless after a 35-second earthquake in Haiti.

Whitney has worn many different hats over the years and after a car accident and spinal fusion surgery, she is now dedicated to health and wellness.

She wants to inspire and empower others through movement of the mind and body. She teaches reformer-based Pilates as well as mindfulness workshops and courses.

She is a certified CIJ Clarity Catalyst instructor and personal development coach with The-Innerpreneur.

Donations for Ukranian refugees are still being accepted at two locations:

White Horse Machinery, Unit M3A, The Matrix, Hornbeam Park Avenue, Harrogate and Pilates by Whitney, The Studio, 52 Cornwall Road, Harrogate.

Donations wanted include:

General

Cell phone battery packs - evacuees need to be able to stay in contact

Rucksacks

Small suitcases

Prams

New underwear for women and children of all ages

Formula for babies

Warm clothes, blankets, airbeds

Personal care items

Cleansing wipes

baby wipes

Nappies

Creams

Deodorant

Toothpaste

Sanitary products

Medical supplies

Bandages

Ointments

Antiseptic

Slings

Blister

Bandaids