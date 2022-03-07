Attraction near Harrogate pledges £10k to support children in Ukraine after Russian invasion

Supporting Ukraine charities - Children playing at Stockeld Park which is located seven miles from Harrogate.

Stockeld Park, which provides outdoor and indoor learning and recreation for children and families, is donating to two organisations providing emergency relief in the conflict: UNICEF, and the Ukrainian charity, Voices of Children.

UNICEF’s emergency Ukraine appeal is providing immediate humanitarian assistance to children and their families displaced by the war.

Voices of Children provides psychological support to children affected by conflict, including through art to help express their emotions as well as more traditional forms of therapy.

Lena Rozvadovska, Co-Founder and CEO of Voices for Children explained how the war has impacted their activities:

“Before the invasion, we were focusing on providing post-traumatic support to children affected by the conflict in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Now we are using donations to pay for food, shelter, educational equipment, and other necessities to families displaced by the conflict.

"We have also set up a phone line direct to psychologists which children are calling from bomb shelters. When the war is over, we hope to build a rehabilitation centre for children with war trauma.”

The financial support provided by Stockeld Park will go directly to assisting these activities.

“The whole world has stood aghast at the brutal and wholly avoidable tragedy so rapidly unfolding in Ukraine”, said Stockeld Park Estate Manager George Grant.

“We didn’t know how else to help other than by offering meaningful and significant financial assistance to organisations seeking to alleviate the psychological and physical devastation visited upon children by this war. We hope that others will see what we are doing and will follow in our footsteps, because help is desperately needed now.

“All our guests who visit Stockeld this Easter are supporting this donation indirectly when they visit to us this Easter, for which we want to say thank you.

"We hope that many of them will be encouraged, in this moment of crisis, to give to these essential charities directly as well.

"If this conflict has brought home anything, it is to show how fragile things are and how quickly even the most basic things we take for granted can be taken away.”

To make a donation directly to these charities, you can do so at:

https://www.unicef.org.uk