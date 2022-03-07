Harrogate family doing their bit for The Ukrainian Humanitarian Appeal

Ukranian refugees are receiving help from The Red Cross in Poland via The Ukrainian Humanitarian Appeal organised by the UK Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC).

One of the growing number, Colette Lain, is organising a raffle to raise funds for The Ukrainian Humanitarian Appeal via the UK Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC).

Colette and her family I lived in Kyiv for three years and her daughter has just left Kyiv last year after four years working for an NGO involved in Conflict Resolution in the Donbas Area.

Colette said: "Needless to say, we are devastated and heartbroken at what is going on in Ukraine.

"But I felt I had to do something. We have a neighbourhood WhatsApp group on St Helen's Road so last week I put out a call to ask for donations of baby essentials, children's colouring books/crayons, personal hygiene products and first aid items."

Already Colette and family have collected and delivered 6 car loads of goods to a hub in Leeds organised by Focus 4 Hope.

Their efforts have been boosted by The 7th Harrogate Beavers And Cubs who gathered a lot of donations while neighbours on St Helen's Road residents have been very generous.

Pupils from St Robert's Catholic School and Rossett Acre Primary School have also been supportive.

It's not the first time Colette has felt the need to do something to help others.

During lockdown she organised four raffles through the St Helen's Road WhatsApp group raising a total of £1500 for The Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

The UK Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC), DEC is a committee bringing together 15 UK aid agencies including the British Red Cross, Oxfam and Save the Children, says more than £1 mlllion an hour has been donated since it launched its appeal on Thursday.

The money raised by the appeal is is helping to provide food, water and other essentials for people in Ukraine and the neighbouring countries refugees have fled to.

So far, more than 1.7 million civilians have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded on 24 February, the United Nations reports.

To donate to The Ukrainian Humanitarian Appeal, visit :