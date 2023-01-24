More restaurants added to those offering exclusive discounts during Harrogate’s first ever 'Restaurant Week'

The ‘Visit Harrogate Restaurant Week’ will be taking place across the district from Monday 6 till Friday 10 February.

Businesses across the Harrogate district that have signed up to Restaurant Week will offer special set-price menus at £5, £10, £15 and £20 price points to customers who visit their restaurants and quote the offer during the dedicated week.

The week will offer businesses in the food and hospitality industry the opportunity to boost awareness of their business, attract new customers and create regular repeat visitors.

More restaurants have been added to the list of those offering exclusive discounts during Harrogate’s first ever 'Restaurant Week'

Rudding Park, The Pickled Sprout and Hotel du Vin are among some of the latest restaurants to join the long list of establishments taking part.

Here is a list of all the restaurants who are taking part and what they are offering…

Cedar Court Hotel – main and dessert for £20

Rudding Park – two course lunch and a glass of prosecco for £20

Rubins – lunch for £15

Fat Badger – pie and a pint for £10

The Crown Hotel – coffee and cake for £5

The Crown Hotel – three course evening meal for £20

Pickled Sprout – curry and a bottle of larger for £10

Hotel du Vin – two courses for £20

The Inn at Cheltenham Parade – lunch and a drink for £10

The Inn at Cheltenham Parade – starter and main or main and dessert for £15

The Inn South Stainley – two cocktails for £10

The Inn South Stainley – two course lunch or dinner for £20

Côte Harrogate – four course set menu for £20

Orchid Restaurant – early bird taster menu for £20

Farmhouse – lunch and a beer/wine for £20

Banyan Bar & Kitchen – two courses for £15

Banyan Bar & Kitchen – three courses for £20

Manahatta – two courses for £15

Manahatta – three courses for £20

West Park Hotel – two courses for £15

West Park Hotel – three courses for £20

Hotel du Vin – starter and main or main and dessert for £20

DoubleTree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic Hotel & Spa – sizzling fajita platter special for £20

William & Victoria – two courses for £15

William & Victoria – three courses for £20

Estabulo – rodizio lunch for £20

Estabulo – two cocktails for £20

Cosy club – main and dessert for £15

Harrogate Lifestyle Apartments – 10 per cent off your stay

Whatever cuisine suits your palette or preference - vegetarian or vegan, juicy burgers and traditional Yorkshire pudding and roast beef - there is a taste of everything to try during Restaurant Week.

John McGivern, Destination Events Manager for Destination Harrogate, said: “We’re thrilled to launch Visit Harrogate Restaurant Week.

"Excellent food and drink is a firm offer within the Harrogate district’s visitor experience, and through focusing on our tourism strengths, we’re showcasing our best stories to attract more visitors and to set us apart from our competitors.

“So the message is: join in, book in, tuck in – and here’s to a great Visit Harrogate Restaurant Week.”