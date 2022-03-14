Harrogate library set to benefit from extensive improvement work

The project includes redecoration, the replacement of energy-efficient lighting and remedial damp works.

The library will close at 4pm on Saturday, March 19 and is scheduled to reopen at 9am on Monday, April 4.

Customers will be able to borrow additional books to cover the closure period.

Harrogate Library is set to undergo extensive improvement work later this month

Neil Irving, Assistant Director for Policy, Partnerships and Communities, said: “These much-needed improvements will have lasting benefits to Harrogate library; one of our largest and busiest in the county.

"We apologise for the inconvenience it will cause to library visitors but we are encouraging people to come and borrow a selection of books to keep them going over the closure period.”

The nearest alternative libraries are Starbeck Community Library, Knaresborough Library and Customer Services Centre and Nidderdale Plus Community Library.

Customers can browse, reserve and renew items and access their library account online or via the library app.