Ogden of Harrogate support grassroots football with kit sponsorship deal

Pannal Sports Pythons Under 12's team play weekly at Crimple Meadow and are currently first in the league.

The girls, who are aged between 11 and 12 from across Harrogate, love learning new skills, making friends and competing.

Ogden of Harrogate was established in 1893 and is one of the most prestigious family jewellery businesses in England, selling contemporary vintage and antique jewellery, along with modern and vintage watches from some of the finest brands.

Ogden of Harrogate is showing their support for grassroots girl's football with a significant sponsorship of Pannal Sports Pythons Under 12's team

On the new sponsorship deal, Rob Ogden, Director of Ogden of Harrogate, said: “As a brand we are proud of being based here in Harrogate and take our role within the community seriously.

"Supporting girls football is just one of the ways we want to do this.

“The girls are talented and passionate and it’s great to see this and be able to encourage it.

"Due, in part, to the lack of funding and interest in female football a lot of young talented players give up.

“We’re hoping that in a small way our support will encourage some of the girls to keep going and, who knows, we may have a future Lucy Bronze or Rachel Daly in the team."

Pannal Sports Junior Football Club is a Charter Standard Club and a registered charity based in Harrogate and was founded in 1966.

They have 22 squads, ranging from Under 5 to Under 18, and currently have over 400 players.

They are an 'open' club which means that players of any ability are welcome to join them.

John Lister, coach of Pannal Sport Pythons, added: “We are first in the league and have some really talented players who can go far with support, encouragement and training.

"It’s great for morale to have a new kit and know that the whole community is behind us."