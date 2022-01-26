Harrogate Ladies College pupil awarded Rotary Young Citizen of the Year award

Sofija Dragoj, 18, received the Rotary Club of Harrogate Young Citizen Award 2021/2022 for her efforts in school and across the local community.

Sofija, a sixth-form student at Harrogate Ladies’ College, said that she was thrilled to receive her prize from School Principal, Mrs Sylvia Brett.

She was nominated for her efforts with local and national appeals including the MacMillan Coffee Morning, the Harvest Appeal for Harrogate Homeless Project, the RNLI Poppy Appeal and the national Anti-Bullying Week.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sofija Dragoj from Harrogate Ladies College, who has a passion for social equality, has won the prestigious Harrogate Rotary Young Citizen of the Year award for her charity work

Sofija is also involved with the school’s eco-committee, and as a charity prefect, helps promote charity events in school assemblies and events.

She said: “I am led by the principles of duty, kindness and compassion.

"I was thrilled to receive this award and am so grateful to school and the Rotary Club.

“I wanted to make a contribution to school but also the wider community of Harrogate.

“It’s a wonderful town with a close-knit community and it’s lovely to be able to organise events that can help others.”

Principal Mrs Brett said Sofija thoroughly deserved the recognition for her efforts.

She said: “Sofija is a wonderful example of everything we strive to achieve at school – she is an independent, compassionate, thoughtful young woman who observes the world around her and who wants to make a difference.

"She shines like a beacon of kindness across the school family.”

Ann Percival, President-Elect of the Rotary Club, said “ The Rotary International Young Citizen awards celebrate the achievements of young people under the age of 25, showcasing the citizenship and responsibilities they demonstrate.

“This is the first year The Rotary Club of Harrogate has run these awards and all the recipients fully deserved to be recognised and rewarded.

"We are certainly hoping to run the Award next year, so would ask that schools and youth organisations start looking now for students such as Sophie to be recognised next year.”