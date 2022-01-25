Mayor and Mayoress of Harrogate enjoy visiting Bilton group Dancing for Well-Being

Councillor Trevor Chapman and Mrs Janet Chapman visited the Bilton group at Bilton Community Centre last week.

The group is one of 7 weekly groups run by Dancing for Well-Being in the Harrogate district to help older people with health and mobility problems improve their sense of physical, emotional and social well-being.

Mayor, Councillor Trevor Chapman, said: “The Mayoress and I thoroughly enjoyed our visit, and we fully appreciate all the benefits that it brings after taking part.

"We wish Dancing for Well-Being every success in the future”.

Research has shown how dancing can improve well-being in later life and Dancing for Well-Being gives older people a chance to experience the benefits by offering dance movements that are very accessible.

Jackie Terry-Schuhmann, Founder and Director of Dancing for Well-Being, said: “We use music that’s simply irresistible so you can’t help wanting to dance and sing along to it.

"We encourage everyone to go at their own pace and rhythm and move in a way that’s right for them.

"It’s gentle and safe exercise, it’s great for company and friendship, it’s relaxing and uplifting, but above all it’s fun."

New members would be very welcome at the warm and friendly groups, so if you find other dance or exercise classes too strenuous or challenging this may be just right for you.

You can dance sitting or standing, you can move at your level, and you don’t need a partner or a good memory.

The groups cater for older men and women who have mobility/balance problems, heart or breathing problems, or conditions such as arthritis, stroke, Parkinson’s, dementia and cancer.

If you are coping with caring responsibilities or bereavement, you could find the groups beneficial too.

The Bilton group meets weekly throughout the year on Wednesday afternoons.

At each session there is an hour of dancing, followed by half an hour for refreshments and socialising, and the cost is £5.

To find out more about joining the Bilton group, or any other Dancing for Well-Being group, call Jackie on 07890 071508 or email her at [email protected]