Police investigation underway following criminal damage in Starbeck

Officers have received reports that five cars have had their windows smashed, and damage has been caused to the windows of two shops on High Street.

The incidents occurred overnight between Wednesday, March 16 and Thursday, March 17.

An investigation is currently underway and anyone with any information about the incidents, or who might have relevant CCTV footage, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 10.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Police are investigating a spate of incidents of criminal damage in the Starbeck area overnight