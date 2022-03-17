Police investigation underway following criminal damage in Starbeck
North Yorkshire Police are investigating a spate of incidents of criminal damage in the Starbeck area of Harrogate overnight.
By Lucy Chappell
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 2:33 pm
Updated
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 2:34 pm
Officers have received reports that five cars have had their windows smashed, and damage has been caused to the windows of two shops on High Street.
The incidents occurred overnight between Wednesday, March 16 and Thursday, March 17.
An investigation is currently underway and anyone with any information about the incidents, or who might have relevant CCTV footage, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 10.
Quoting reference number 12220045092.