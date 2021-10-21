Harrogate hospital charity seeking support in spreading joy this Christmas

The Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity is calling for donations to help with their festive hampers

Last year, the charity provided over 1,000 festive hampers to children, families and young people across North Yorkshire and the North East.

Now, they are asking for local businesses to donate non-perishable foods, drinks, new books and other festive goodies to fill up this year’s hampers and help those in need.

The challenge of the Covid-19 pandemic has had a huge financial impact on many families across the region and the aim is to send hampers to support those who are facing difficulties this Christmas.

Yvonne Campbell, Head of Charity and Business Development Project Manager, said: “Last year we had wonderful feedback from those who received our festive hampers, and after another difficult year, we would like to impart the same magical feeling to those who are vulnerable or in need across the Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust footprint.

“Without the generosity of local business and communities, we wouldn’t have been able to achieve this last year and this year we hope to send 1,200 to the community.

“Any support will make a huge impact to those in need this winter.”

If you would like to contribute towards the Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity’s cause, contact the team to discuss donations further at [email protected] before October, 28.

The charity is also delighted to be hosting its annual Outdoor Pop up Christmas Market on Sunday, November 28 from 11am till 7pm at Harrogate Railway Athletic Football Club.

Proceeds received from the event will go towards making life changing differences in their hospitals and the wider community.

Tickets are now available for a donation of £5 for adults and £3 for children, with entry for under threes free.

A ticket includes entry to the event, drink on arrival, a mince pie and a visit with Father Christmas.