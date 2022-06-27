Harrogate hairdressers raise over £6000 for charity after completing mammoth walking challenge

Staff from from award-winning Westrow Hairdressing Group walked for three consecutive days, striding across North and West Yorkshire via all nine Westrow salons to raise funds for The Principle Trust, a Skipton-based charity which provides free respite holidays to children who are underprivileged, disadvantaged, disabled, have life-limiting conditions, or who have experienced poverty, trauma or abuse.

Dubbed 'The Great Westrow Walk', the event has already raised £6450 which will fund holidays for sixteen families from the Yorkshire region.

The walkers, aged between 18 and 59, left the Westrow salon in Skipton on Friday, June 24, calling at branches in Ilkley, Bingley, Leeds City Centre, Westpark, Roundhay and Wetherby, before reaching the finish line at the Harrogate salon on Sunday afternoon.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Westrow Hairdressing Group walkers celebrate at the finish line in Harrogate

The walk, which was the brainchild of Westrow founders Marc Westerman and Steve Rowbottom, formed part of the hairdressing group’s 35-year anniversary celebrations.

Marc, who is a patron of The Principle Trust Children’s Charity, said: “We want to thank everyone who supported this event; it was a fantastic way to celebrate Westrow’s 35th anniversary.

"Every penny raised will help to fund much-needed respite holidays for families across Yorkshire."

Founder of The Principle Trust Children’s Charity, Mike Davies MBE, said: “We are indebted to the team at Westrow; thanks to their incredible support The Trust will be able to help many more of the region’s disadvantaged, disabled and poorly children to escape their everyday troubles and create valuable, happy memories.