Weetons Food Hall celebrates fresh new look following refurbishment

Weetons in Harrogate are celebrating following a recent refurbishment of their Food Hall

Established for almost 20 years as a premium Yorkshire foodie destination, Weetons remains true to its ‘exceptional everyday’ ethos.

Not only do Weetons boast an impressive range of the finest quality produce from independent suppliers and farmers across their Food Hall, but they also use this produce throughout their restaurant and this provides the perfect opportunity to enjoy the finest quality food in their newly refurbished space, or the comfort of your own home.

The restaurant is a relaxed place for visitors to enjoy mouthwatering food prepared by their Executive Chef, catch up with friends over a glass of one of 50 expertly selected wines, sit up and work over brunch at their high-top tables - the perfect escape from the office, or perhaps, unwind outside overlooking the stunning Stray.

From homemade crispy Scotch Eggs with perfect runny yolks to award-winning expertly blended Harrogate Gin, the Food Hall works with hundreds of local suppliers to source the finest produce that foodies love.

Rob Coutts, Managing Director of Weetons, said: “We are excited to be fully reopened.

"The biggest change is in the restaurant, we’ve got a completely new look and the tones of green and new lighting creates a fresh yet warm and welcoming atmosphere.

"We’re also launching a new all-day menu which features our luxury Yorkshire Wagyu burger and our famous sharing board, stacked with produce from across our Food Hall.

"We’re also offering an open invite for foodies to come and join us across our Weetons Weekend to celebrate our refit.

"Running over four days, we will have our passionate suppliers in-store showcasing their produce with tastings and providing advice in their area of expertise.

"There will also be the chance to win a BBQ from our new Outdoor Living range with our Deluxe BBQ Meat Box, along with other surprises across the weekend.”

The Weetons Weekend celebrations will be running across four days from Thursday, June 30 till Sunday, July 3 with everyone welcome to join.