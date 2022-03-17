Harrogate Farm Shop to host special art exhibition for Calendar Girl

The well-known pair will be displaying their artwork for the first time in nine years, having previously exhibited locally.

Paintings will be available to buy, with 10% of all sales going to the charity Blood Cancer UK.

Lynda is one of the original Calendar Girls, and her husband, Terry, was the photographer who shot all of the images.

Mackenzies Farm Shop and Café will host an art exhibition for original Calendar Girl Lynda Logan and her artist husband Terry Logan who will be showcasing their most recent art work

They were part of a team of great people who helped raise more than £5 million for the Blood Cancer UK charity.

The exhibition will launch on Saturday, April 9 at 11am, with five original Calendar Girls in attendance on the day.

Complimentary canopies and drinks will be on offer and the exhibition will then run until Saturday, April 30, with Lynda and/or Terry in attendance everyday between 11am and 4pm.

Terry will exhibit a range of watercolour, pastels, and oil paintings of landscapes as well as several equestrian paintings, while Lynda will be exhibiting her signature flower paintings and animal studies.

Paul Palmer, Owner of Mackenzies Farm Shop and Cafe, said: “We’re delighted to have Lynda and Terry exhibiting with us in the gallery.

Their previous work for charity has been exceptional and we’re excited to help raise even more.