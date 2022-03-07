Harrogate vet donates whole day’s takings to the British Red Cross Ukraine appeal
A Harrogate vet is calling for businesses to donate to the Ukrainian Appeal - after personally donating the whole of the day’s takings to the British Red Cross Ukraine appeal.
VetDentist is the only dedicated specialist-led small animal veterinary dental practice in England, which was recently established in a purpose-built state of the art facility in Harrogate, North Yorkshire.
Bob Partridge, the owner and director, spent a long day operating – helping a number of patients with difficult dental problems.
But, after getting home late and feeling exhausted he switched on the news and immediately knew that his “tough day” was as nothing compared to troubles, the fear and the pain experienced by the people of Ukraine.
The news tells of bombing in civilian areas and of a mass evacuation of people fleeing for their lives.
Rather than just posting on social media or simply feeling upset, Bob decided to do something positive.
VetDentist has donated the whole of the day’s takings to the British Red Cross Ukraine appeal.
Many of his team and also the team at Training-Progress have followed suit and made personal donations.
Mr Partridge said: "We would like to encourage other businesses and Veterinary Practices to do the same. Please put your money where your mouth (or keyboard) is!
https://donate.redcross.org.uk/appeal/ukraine-crisis-appeal
The British Red Cross provide food, clean water, shelter, medicines and basic medical supplies to those affected by the crisis.