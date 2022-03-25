Harrogate events company Impulse Decisions raise over £57,000 for Children’s Air Ambulance

The Children’s Air Ambulance is a national service, changing the face of paediatric and neonatal care through the transfer of critically ill babies and children, flying them from one hospital to another for specialist care.

At an average cost of £3,500 a mission, they’re able to fly approximately four times faster than going via land ambulance, helping to save many young lives.

Having previously worked with the charity at a couple of their previous events, the new partnership has raised significant funds in as little as three months.

Harrogate charity auction company Impulse Decisions has raised over £57,000 for the Children’s Air Ambulance

Tom Hesketh, Director of Hospitality Sales at Impulse Decisions, said: “This has been a great partnership and shows the benefits of our silent auctions, and just how much money they can raise, at no cost to the charity.

"After the last two years it is even more important to continue to support charities like this and in total, we helped charities nationwide raise over £1 million last year.”

Sharon Evans, Community Fundraising Executive at the Children's Air Ambulance, added: “On behalf of the Children’s Air Ambulance, we’d like to say a huge thank you to the team at Impulse Decisions for their support over the last few months.

"The Children’s Air Ambulance receives no government funding, so we are incredibly grateful for the support, from individuals and businesses alike, as we depend wholly on these wonderful partnerships and donations to keep our vital service flying.

“We cannot thank Tom Hesketh and his team enough for their incredible fundraising donation of £57,493.87.

"This great amount will go towards further developing the Children’s Air Ambulance, including implementing new bespoke equipment onboard the aircraft to further support the Clinical Partner Teams we work alongside and the critically ill babies and children we transfer.”