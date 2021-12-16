Knaresborough Boxing Day tug-of-war contest cancelled amid Covid concerns

The contest held on Boxing Day involves teams from the town’s Half Moon Free House and Mother Shipton’s Inn, pulling a rope across the River Nidd in a hope to be crowned Tug-Of-War Champions.

Organisers have said that they did not want to risk people’s health due to the rising Coronavirus case numbers.

The pubs, which field male and female teams, sit on opposing riverbanks at the town’s Low Bridge and have fought for the title annually since 1966.

Organisers of the annual Knaresborough tug-of-war contest have decided to cancel this years event following concerns around the rising numbers of Covid-19 cases

In a social media post, organisers said: “We are sorry everyone but we’ve taken the decision to cancel the Tug-Of-War event this year and we are really sorry to disappoint you all.

“Even though it’s outdoors, spectators are literally shoulder to shoulder over the bridge and on the river banks and then of course, it’s standing room only in the pub afterwards.

“It’s a great tradition which should be fun but we don’t want to risk people’s health or the NHS’s ability to cope.

“We are gutted as it’s such a fun event, a wonderful Knaresborough tradition and great for the community and our charities.”

They added that it was impossible to restrict the number of people watching the event or enforce mask-wearing and check people’s vaccination status.

The Mother Shipton Inn emerged victorious in the 53rd annual Knaresborough Tug-of-War when it last took place back in 2019 - just days after the pub was almost destroyed by a fire.