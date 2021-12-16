Henshaws Specialist College in Harrogate receive cash boost from local company

Pickerings Lifts has made a donation to Henshaws Specialist College to support their day and residential places for young people, aged 16 to 25, with special needs.

At its bespoke-built campus on Bogs Lane, the college helps students prepare for employment, make friends and learn to live more independently and help make their aspirations and goals possible.

The £200 donation is a welcome boost to the college and will be spent on hoisting equipment.

Neil Foulds, operations and repairs manager at Pickerings Lifts’ Wakefield branch, said: “We supply and maintain the college’s lifts so we see first-hand the brilliant work they do to help young people overcome their challenges to live fuller, happier lives.”

Pickerings Lifts is committed to supporting its local communities across the UK and are involved in a large number of charity-focused initiatives that improve the lives and outcomes of local people.

Glyn Hargreaves, maintenance manager at Henshaws Specialist College said: “We work at the heart of the community, creating long-lasting and real change through education, community support and enterprise and we can't do this without these kinds of donations so we are really grateful.”

Pickerings Lifts, a fifth generation family-owned business, is the UK’s leading lift specialist.

Established over 160 years ago, Pickerings has a national network of depots that specify, design, install, upgrade, maintain and repair all types of lifts, escalators, loading systems and mobility equipment across many sectors, for many different kinds of businesses.