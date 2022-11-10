Harrogate district churches to offer a warm welcome to anyone struggling this winter

As food and fuel costs continue to rise and the fear of people having to choose between heating or eating, churches across the area are keen to respond to those struggling this winter.

Wynn James, Senior Pastor of Life Destiny Church and Trustee of Harrogate District Foodbank, said: "Our doors are open.

"We want our community to know that we are here to help.

A number of churches across the Harrogate district are offering a warm welcome to anyone struggling this winter

"By working together across our area, we hope to offer spaces in every corner of our community.

“This is a time to think creatively and to work together providing a coordinated response.

"Through the Harrogate District Foodbank based at Mowbray Church and Life Destiny Church, people can receive food but also access a Citizens Advice Officer who is on hand to help with other areas of support.

"I urge people to use the warm spaces and not to feel alone at this tough time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are 27 warm spaces to suit everyone from Monday to Friday across lots of locations across Harrogate including with plenty on offer including hot meals, coffee mornings, toddler groups and much more.

Frances Elliot, from Harrogate and District Community Action added: “Our local faith communities form a vital part of the support network that’s available to all.

"Please do check out where to turn in your area, through churches or through other community organisations and encourage anyone you come across who feels reluctant about speaking up to do so, this particularly hard winter.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The initiative is run by Netmakers, a movement of local churches who are working together to make a difference in their community.

They hope people from all walks of life will enjoy finding somewhere nearby where they can spend time meeting others, have a coffee, or just get on with work, without any rush.