Centenarians in Harrogate: The areas with the most people aged 100 or more according to the 2021 census

The population of England and Wales continues to get older on average, the figures show.

There were nearly 14,000 centenarians recorded in the 2021 census, up from around 11,000 a decade before.

In Harrogate, there were 67 people recorded on the census who were at least 100 years old.

Here are the neighbourhoods with the most centenarians, according to the Office for National Statistics...

1. Harrogate West and Pannal Ash There were nine people aged 100 or over in the Harrogate West and Pannal Ash area at the time of the 2021 census Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Ripon South and East There were seven people aged 100 or over in the Ripon South and East area at the time of the 2021 census Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Stray There were seven people aged 100 or over in the Stray area at the time of the 2021 census Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Ripon North and West There were five people aged 100 or over in the Ripon North and West area at the time of the 2021 census Photo: Google Photo Sales