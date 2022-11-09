Centenarians in Harrogate: The areas with the most people aged 100 or more according to the 2021 census
More people are reaching the grand old age of 100, new data shows.
By Lucy Chappell
38 minutes ago
Updated
9th Nov 2022, 4:27pm
There were nearly 14,000 centenarians recorded in the 2021 census, up from around 11,000 a decade before.
In Harrogate, there were 67 people recorded on the census who were at least 100 years old.
Here are the neighbourhoods with the most centenarians, according to the Office for National Statistics...
