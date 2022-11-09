The company’s buses serving communities across the region are being adorned with large commemorative poppies to encourage its thousands of customers travelling each day to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

The poppies will be prominently displayed on the front of buses on routes covering hundreds of miles every day across Harrogate and into West Yorkshire.

The Harrogate Bus Company will also provide free travel on Remembrance Day this Friday (November 11) and Remembrance Sunday (November 13) to all current service personnel with forces ID, and to veterans in uniform or with their medals.

Harrogate buses to wear poppies ahead of Remembrance Day - with free travel for serving Forces personnel and veterans

Alex Hornby, CEO of parent firm Transdev, said: “With financial challenges currently affecting many veterans and their families in the communities we serve, it’s more important than ever that we continue our support for the excellent work done by the Royal British Legion.

“We hope that by prominently showing our support for the Poppy Appeal on our buses, many of our customers will join us in contributing to this excellent cause.

“We want to remember those who gave their lives for our freedom, and to support those living with the impact of conflict today.

"All our teams at our depots across the North are fully behind this.”