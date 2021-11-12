Harrogate Convention Centre success: Thousands to attend two major public shows in new coup

Harrogate Convention Centre will see thousands attend two major public shows in the coming weeks.

The Knitting & Stitching Show (November 18-21) is followed by the Country Living Magazine Christmas Fair (25-28).

The shows are hot on the heels of the Northern Homebuilding and Renovating Show and Thought Bubble, hosted in the first half of the month.

Anna Baptise, Event Director for The Knitting & Stitching Show, said: “The Knitting & Stitching Show has been taking place in Harrogate for nearly 30 years and has a very loyal audience who really missed the show last year. It’s really important to bring our craft community back together again, to celebrate a shared passion and offer people the experience they love.”

Between 11-12,000 are expected to attend over the four-day show.

The stalwart show returns year-on-year thanks to Harrogate’s combination of ‘high-end shops, restaurants and bars.’ Anna said: “There is a huge choice of hotels in the town and having the Convention Centre in the centre makes it very convenient for weekend visits. Access to nearby Yorkshire countryside is also a benefit.”

Thousands are also expected at the Country Living Magazine Christmas Fair, now in its eighth year in Harrogate.

Dan Sewell, Event Director, said it’s important the event ‘pairs’ with the town: “We see Harrogate as very aligned to the Country Living brand; it’s historic, it resonates really well with our readers, there’s a touch of quality. We always look forward to coming and our exhibitors do too because it’s such a beautiful town.”

The festive show promises a real shopping experience, with over 200 artisan designers, makers, and food producers selling their products

It also offers hands-on crafting workshops, a Country Living kitchen, with demonstrations featuring this year’s BBC’s Masterchef winner, and Afternoon Tea at the Royal Hall. The show will open each morning with brass bands welcoming guests.

Dan said: “It’s a real feel-good factor for visitors. It’s always a huge positive that the town itself looks amazing at Christmas, so what better place to celebrate Christmas and put on a show than in a town like Harrogate. It does everything we need it to do to make the event successful.”

The busy November follows a successful summer after the Harrogate Convention Centre reopened safely with the Home and Gift Buyers’ Festival in July, which was a flagship government pilot show.

Paula Lorimer, Director at Harrogate Convention Centre, said: “It’s the large exhibition and conference trade that brings significant economic benefit. We’re proud to add to the cultural richness of our district while supporting hotels, B&Bs, bars and restaurants; we’re committed to building our reputation as a warm and welcoming platform for events.”

In a normal year, Harrogate Convention Centre hosts an estimated 150,000 conference and trade delegates with an economic impact of £35m on local hotels, B&Bs, bars, restaurants and shops.

Gemma Rio, Head of Destination Management at Harrogate Borough Council, said: “The return of these flagship shows underlines the huge assets Harrogate offers as an exceptional destination for large events. Everyone is ready for festive cheer and spirit, so we look forward to welcoming locals and visitors alike to these popular shows.”

Harrogate Convention Centre’s Covid-secure approach includes sanitisation stations and deep cleans throughout, upgraded electricals with air conditioning to draw fresh air from the outside so air is not recirculated, with signage to encourage face-coverings. It’s also installed new carpets in its event spaces and repainted the halls.

To attend the Country Living Magazine Christmas Fair, Dan said visitors will need proof of either double vaccination or a negative lateral flow test in the last 48 hours.

Dan added: “It’s lovely to be back putting on events and seeing people walk through those doors with a big smile on their face - we’re looking forward to welcoming everybody.”