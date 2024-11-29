Harrogate charity ball's £19,000 will 'support older people in cold winter months'

A Harrogate charity says the impressive £19,000 raised by a recent charity ball will enable it to help older and vulnerable people in “times that are tough for everybody”.

Non-for-profit care provider, Harrogate Neighbours says the funds raised at the Strictly Harrogate Ball held at Rudding Park Hotel will go towards community-led activities at the Harrogate Neighbours Hub in Starbeck, and a new changing bench for the spa bathroom at The Cuttings to help those clients who need assistance with access and have limited mobility.

Sponsored by Ison Harrison and Slingsby Gin and compered by Nick Hancock, the themed night, which included hundreds of glitter balls and a live band, was attended by friends of Harrogate Neighbours and local businesses and organisations.

In total, more than 150 guests were treated to a sumptuous three-course meal and entertained by the Harrogate Dance Company, who performed various ballroom sets.

Raising more than £19,000 from charity ball

Raffle prizes were donated by local businesses and included a box for 16 people at the First Direct Arena to watch Strictly Come Dancing, pantomime tickets at Harrogate Theatre and an overnight stay at the West Park Hotel in Harrogate.

CEO at Harrogate Neighbours, Sue Cawthray said, “We are so grateful for the support we received for this year’s ball.

"Thank you to everyone who attended, sponsored and donated fantastic raffle prizes.

“Times are tough for everybody and as we approach the colder, winter months, the funds we have received will go a long way to supporting older and vulnerable people with accessing all the services we offer to the local community.”

Harrogate Neighbours’ primary focus is to improve the lives of hundreds of elderly people in Harrogate by providing a fresh daily meal, preventing social isolation and enabling them to stay in their own homes where possible.

Since the Harrogate Neighbours Community Hub was first opened in June 2024, the charity has been listening to the needs of the people it meets.

Its aim now is to roll out a programme of activities which will offer a warm friendly place that is accessible for all.

To donate or get involved, visit: https://www.harrogateneighbours.co.uk/