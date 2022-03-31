Harrogate charity Autism Angels embarking on 150 mile Coast to Coast challenge

On World Autism Acceptance and Awareness Day, the challenge will start at Carnforth in Lancashire, with the teams and their horses walking on consecutive days until they reach Bridlington on Tuesday, April 12, totalling approximately 150 miles.

The start date was specificity chosen to help raise awareness of the challenges children and their families go through everyday.

Children, their families and the horses have been training for 12 weeks leading up to the event and are raising awareness and funds for Autism Angels and I Choose Life Foundation.

These two local causes work together to breakthrough on the myths around Autism and Mental Health and support families while they navigate their way through unchartered territories to help them see what is possible.

Sarah Kekoa, the Founder of both organisations, said: "Families are often at breaking point by the time they get to us, having lost their way and their hope that things will get easier.

"We help them see that they know far more than they realise, we help them restore hope and bring them back to what they can do and get them doing things the way that is right for their family.

"We are all born with different needs, therefore we all do something a little different and those differences are the blessings in the end."

The two organisations have built a community which is like a second family, a safe, nurturing space where children, parents and the whole family can work together restoring their connections, sharing experiences and wisdom from a place of understanding.

One of the parents taking part in the challenge, said: “The training for the coast to coast challenge has helped me and my son so much.

"We have both got fitter and stronger with my son recently been able to complete 8 mile walk.

"The training has also deepened my sons connection with the other children and parents.

"We have really learnt to work as a team and it has also improved my sons self esteem.

"Following last Wednesdays training walk he said to me ‘mummy, I actually felt for the first time that I loved myself after that walk'.

"Training for this event has been an amazing experience for both of us and I feel brought us closer together, given us purpose and improved our mental health."

All donations from the Coast to Coast Challenge will be shared between both organisations and will directly support children and families.

To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/AutismAngelsCoast2Coast2022