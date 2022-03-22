Harrogate's Vida Healthcare recognised as UK’s leading care provider at the Great British Care Awards

The dementia care provider was chosen thanks to its ongoing commitment to care and delivering an excellent service.

Criteria for the award includes demonstrating a sustained track record of delivering good quality care, examples of leadership best practice, willingness to change to meet new priorities, commitment to providing learning and development activities, and the ability to communicate what makes the care available special.

James Rycroft, Managing Director at Vida Healthcare and a board member of The Outstanding Society, said: “Staff and carers are the lifeblood of the social care sector, and without their hard work and dedication we simply wouldn’t be able to deliver the care that is needed by vulnerable people across the UK.

Vida Healthcare was presented with the ‘Care Employer Award’ at the national finals of the Great British Care Awards 2022

"We couldn’t have won this award without them and I’m eternally grateful for the ongoing commitment of everyone at Vida to provide the best possible care to our residents.

“We’ve put in place a range of initiatives to ensure we provide the same level of support to our staff as they show to our residents.

"From our staff summer party which will be happening later this year, to our specialist training platform, Vida Academy, which promotes lifelong learning across the organisation and establishes staff as dementia ambassadors, we’re always trying to think of new ways to support staff.”

The Great British Care Awards are a series of regional events throughout the UK and are a celebration of excellence across the care sector.

The purpose of the awards are to pay tribute to those individuals who have demonstrated outstanding excellence within their field of work.

The awards are all inclusive, bringing together the statutory, independent and voluntary sectors, alongside unpaid carers; promoting joint working.

Vida Healthcare continues to be committed to delivering outstanding care for residents and supporting staff.

Most recently the care provider has increased hourly rates for frontline care staff, including qualified care assistants whose hourly rate has increased from £9.61 to £12.32, and nurses whose hourly rate has increased from £18.50 to £22.50.

Investment has also been driven into two of its specialist houses within its care homes, Vida Grange and Vida Hall, which are being refurbished to provide a cutting edge environment for residents and staff members.