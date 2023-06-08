Harrogate-based charity Henshaws has launched its Henshaws Hundreds Challenge this month and is inviting residents to join in and take on their very own challenge to raise £100 each, with the aim of reaching a target of £20,000 for the charity.

This is a challenge that anyone can take part in within their own abilities, whether that’s cooking, singing, walking or getting creative with arts and crafts.

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones is joining in with the Henshaws Hundreds Challenge by hosting a coffee and cake morning at Christ Church Parish Hall in Harrogate on Friday 23 June.

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones is helping Henshaws to raise £20,000 throughout June

Mr Jones is aiming to host 100 people and is suggesting a donation of £5 per person payable on entry or directly to his fundraising page.

On Henshaws, Mr Jones said: “I have visited Henshaws on many occasions before I was an MP and since and I am always impressed at the team’s determination to improve the quality of life for those affected by sight loss and other disabilities.

“And it isn’t just a one-off short-term change – they improve the quality of life for people over the long-term empowering people to do more than they ever thought possible.

“That is why when I saw their Henshaws Hundreds Challenge I wanted to do what I could to support them.

Harrogate charity Henshaws is aiming to raise £20,0000 throughout June through its Henshaws Hundreds Challenge

“I hope lots of people will come to Christ Church Parish Hall on the Stray at 11am on Friday 23 June to enjoy coffee, cake and companionship and help to raise some much-needed funds for a great local cause.

You can donate before the day to Mr Jones’ fundraising page at https://henshaws.enthuse.com/pf/andrew-jones-mp or give a donation on the day on the door at Christ Church Parish Hall.

If you want to help on the day or bring some homemade cakes, buns or bakes, you should email Andrew at [email protected]

The Henshaws Hundreds Challenge has already raised over £3,000 and has seen some fantastic people do some amazing things.

The money raised will help Henshaws support those living with sight loss and other disabilities to build skills, develop confidence and look forward to a more positive future.

Gemma Young, Fundraising Development Manager at Henshaws, said: “As we go into the second week of our annual Henshaws Hundreds Challenge, I am blown away by the support and creativity shown by our art makers, students, their families and the incredible local community.

"There is still plenty of time to take part by signing up to raise £100.00 for Henshaws this month.

"We are 20 per cent of the way to our £20,000 target so please help us get there.

"However you do it, let's do it together for Henshaws.

"We all deserve to live our life to the full and your support with raising funds will go directly to Henshaws to support blind, visually impaired and disabled people across the Harrogate district and beyond to truly go beyond expectations.”