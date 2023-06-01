HARROGATE CHARITY APPEAL: Here’s how you can make a difference by supporting the Henshaws Hundreds Challenge this June

During the month of June, Henshaws are inviting residents to join in with their fundraising campaign by taking on your very own challenge to raise £100.

This is an event that anyone can take part in within their own abilities, whether that’s cooking, singing, walking or getting creative with arts and crafts.

It’s also a challenge that you can do solo, or as a group, whether that’s taking it turns on a treadmill or putting on a cake sale with your friends.

Harrogate-based charity Henshaws has launched its Henshaws Hundreds Challenge to help raise £20,0000 throughout June Pictured: Rufus Beckett, Kate Simpson, Wendy Harris, Debbie Dunn and Flora Simpson

You are encouraged to pick your chosen #HenshawsHundreds, tell everyone you know, enjoy training or practicing your chosen skill, and then join Henshaws this June to complete your challenge.

The money raised will help Henshaws support those living with sight loss and other disabilities to build skills, develop confidence and look forward to a more positive future.

Flora Simpson, Senior Fundraiser at Henshaws, said: “As part of the fundraising team at Henshaws we are very excited to be able to fly the flag for such an incredible cause that means so much to us.

"Henshaws work tirelessly to support those in the community living with visual impairments and disabilities and as we work form the Arts and Crafts Centre, we see the incredible difference Henshaws makes to people's lives and how much joy it brings to those who attend the workshops.”

Henshaws is a charity supporting people who are living with sight loss and a range of other disabilities to go beyond expectations.

They believe that, wherever they are, everyone has the right to an independent and fulfilling life and their support, advice and training enables people and their families to build skills, develop confidence, help each other and look forward to a more positive future.

At Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre in Knaresborough, they make more than just art, they bring people together in an atmosphere that never fails to inspire.

Through their workshops, people living with a range of disabilities discover their talents, put them into practice and realise their full potential, and they use their talents not only to change their own lives, but to gain some control over how society reacts to and perceives their disability.

Like many charities and community groups across the Harrogate district, the Covid-19 pandemic affected the way the organisation worked and they had to adapt their services to ensure that they could still operate and help those who needed support.

Gemma Young, Fundraising Development Manager, said: “The last few years have been really challenging for Henshaws as a charity.

“At Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre, our overriding priority was keeping our vulnerable art makers safe until we were in the position to be able to safely reopen, and this had a huge impact both emotionally and financially.

“Having a visual impairment or disability can mean people lose confidence in their future and find themselves very isolated.

“Here at Henshaws, we strive to support people to ensure that they do not feel alone, and that they have the skills and confidence to lead a life that is full of choice and opportunity.”

For his #HenshawsHundreds challenge, Stephen Tongue is running 100k throughout June: “Why am I running 100km in June? The team are making me do it.

"They are a great team and we all work for an organisation whose love, support and kindness, enables blind, visionally impaired, and disabled people, to develop the skills they need to live in a world designed for everyone but them.

"At Henshaws we empower people to live happier, healthier and more independent lives but none of it happens without the genorosity of others.

"Please donate, and please be as generous as possible - when we all pull together amazing things happen.”

Ann-Marie Buckle, who is taking part in a swimming challenge to help raise money for the charity, said: “Henshaws is a Specialist College where they offer various courses for young people aged 18 to 25 with special educational needs and disabilities.

"My daughter Lauren is undertaking an Autism Education Programme and she has nearly completed her second year.

“All the staff there are wonderful and are so dedicated in making sure that each student reaches their potential and encourages them to get fully involved in life whilst attending there.”

There has already been over £2,000 raised before 1 June, thanks to 18 fundraisers signing up to the challenge, but Henshaws are encouraging even more people to get involved.

Gemma Young, Fundraising Development Manager at Henshaws, said: “Thank you to everyone who has signed up for our Henshaws Hundreds challenge so far.

"We are overwhelmed by the support and love reading all the unique and inspiring challenges you're taking part in.

"Please keep them coming and let us know what you will be doing for Henshaws this June.”

To sign up for the Henshaws Hundreds Challenge, visit https://henshaws.enthuse.com/cf/henshaws100s

To also help raise money, Henshaws will be hosting Bed Fest on 10 June, where you can enjoy live music and a selection of food and drinks located on the route of the famous Knaresborough Bed Race.

It is the best place to watch the race as the beds speed down Bond End Hill, just before they take on the final challenge of crossing the River Nidd.

Tickets are £10 for adults, £5 for children, with children under two g free, and can be bought by heading to https://www.henshaws.org.uk/shop/event/regions/yorkshire/knaresborough/henshaws-bed-fest-2023/