The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between 30 May and 2 June

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on May 30:

Laura Newport, 30, of Duchy Road, Harrogate, was made subject to a domestic-violence protection order to prevent her harassing a named man. The 28-day order, which was requested by police and granted by the court, prohibits Newport contacting, pestering, intimidating or threatening the man with violence. It also bans her entering two addresses in Harrogate and Knaresborough, or any other premises where she knows him to be living.

Steven Bainbridge, 35, from Ripon, was ordered to carry out 30 hours of unpaid work for failing to comply with post-custodial supervision requirements. He breached the order by missing two probation appointments in February and failing to reside at an address approved by his probation supervisor. Bainbridge, of The Shepherdies, was told he must complete the unpaid-work hours before the end of his supervision period.

Harrogate Magistrates Court

Robbie Shiels, 24, of Beech Road, Ripon, was made subject to a domestic-violence protection order to prevent him harassing a named Harrogate woman. The 28-day order prohibits Shiels from contacting, pestering, intimidating or threatening the woman with violence. It also bans him entering her address in the Harrogate area.

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on May 31:

Dominic Boyle, 28, of Beech Road, Harrogate, was fined £530 and had six points added to his licence for speeding, but there was no driving ban under the totting-up procedure due to mitigating circumstances. Boyle, the national manager of an oil and chemicals company, was driving a Mini Cooper which was travelling at a speed exceeding 70mph on the A1(M) at Selby on September 27, 2022. He was ordered to pay £90 prosecution costs and a £212 statutory surcharge, but there was no driving disqualification because he could lose his job without his driving licence and he had family commitments.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on June 1:

Duane Campbell, 55, from Harrogate, was fined £120 for having custody of a dog in contravention of a Crown Court order. The dog was found at Campbell’s home in Fairfax Avenue on May 11. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a statutory surcharge of £48 after he admitted an offence under the Dangerous Dogs Act.

Ryan Hopper, 20, of Bower Street, Harrogate, received a 26-week suspended prison sentence for assaulting a police officer and making a threat to kill. The incident occurred in Rudbeck Drive, Harrogate, on May 14. Hopper admitted assaulting the officer and making to the police constable a threat to kill another person. A jail sentence was imposed because of Hopper’s criminal record and the offences were committed while he was subject to a community order, but it was suspended because there was a “realistic prospect of rehabilitation”. As part of the sentence, which was suspended for 18 months, Hopper must complete a six-month alcohol-treatment programme, 250 hours of unpaid work and up to 25 days’ rehabilitation activity. He was ordered to pay the police officer £250 compensation and a £154 victim surcharge. The original community order was imposed at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court in January for possessing cannabis, affray and carrying an offensive weapon, namely a piece of wood.

Anthony Brown, 40, of Dene Park, Harrogate, received a 12-month community order for assault and threatening behaviour. He admitted sending text messages and making phone calls of a threatening nature to a named woman, with intent to cause distress or anxiety, and assaulting and using threatening behaviour towards a named man. The offences occurred in Harrogate in December 2022 and January this year. He admitted a further offence of failing to surrender to the custody of the court in April. As part of the order, Brown must complete a six-month drug-rehabilitation programme and up to 30 days’ rehabilitation activity. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge to fund victim services.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on June 2:

Ben Hay, of Sykes Grove, Harrogate, was ordered to engage in rehabilitation activity for failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Hay breached the order by failing to turn up for a probation appointment and an unpaid-work session in March. The original order was varied to mark the breach and now Hay must complete up to 10 days’ rehabilitation activity. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs.

Gary Watson, 26, of Cawthorn Avenue, Harrogate, was ordered to complete further rehabilitation work after breaching a community order. He failed to comply with the order by missing an unpaid-work session in February and a probation appointment in March. Under the new, varied order to mark the breach, Watson must complete an extra five days’ rehabilitation activity and fulfil his unpaid-work requirement. He was ordered to pay £85 costs.

Aaron Peter Wilson, 44, of Russell Street, Harrogate, was given a 26-week suspended jail sentence for an “appalling” series of violent and destructive offences against people and property. On July 3, he caused £1,1164 of damage to a Volvo V60 belonging to a named man. On July 16, he assaulted another named man on Cambridge Road, Harrogate. On July 24, 2022, he assaulted a named man in Waterside, Knaresborough, and destroyed his BMW. On August 15, he attacked another named man in Station Parade, Harrogate. On September 6, he caused hundreds of pounds’ worth of damage to several vehicles in Parliament Street, Harrogate. On the same day, he assaulted a named man in Cheltenham Parade, Harrogate. On March 22 this year, he assaulted a named man and woman on Leeds Road, Harrogate. As part of the sentence, which was suspended for 18 months, Wilson must abstain from alcohol during a 120-day monitoring programme. He must also complete up to 30 days’ rehabilitation activity. He was ordered to pay £154 to fund victim services but there was no order for compensation due to Wilson’s lack of means and no order for costs because he already owed a “substantial” amount of money to the court.

Joel Rayiru, 37, of East Parade, Harrogate, received an 18-month community order for two fraud offences. He admitted two counts of fraud by false representation. The offences occurred at Asda on Bower Road, Harrogate, and McDonald’s on Cambridge Road on March 18, when Rayiru used a debit card in someone else’s name, without their permission, to make a gain. As part of the community order, he must complete a six-month alcohol-treatment programme and up to 30 days’ rehabilitation activity. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and £114 to fund victim services. The offences occurred during the operational period of a conditional discharge which was imposed in October last year for assaulting a police officer.

Amy Smith, 35, of Skipton Road, Harrogate, was given a 12-month community order for fraudulent use of a bank card. She admitted fraud by false representation in that she used a card in someone else’s name without permission, to make a gain. The offence occurred at Texaco on Skipton Road on March 18. As part of the order, Smith must complete a 12-month drug-treatment programme and up to 30 days’ rehabilitation activity. She was ordered to pay £85 costs and £114 to fund victim services. The offences occurred during the operational period of a previous community order which was imposed in June last year for stealing £750 of alcohol from Sainsbury’s in Colton, Leeds.

Jonathan Bogg, 32, of Windsor Lane, Knaresborough, was ordered to undergo rehabilitation work for breaching a community order. He failed to comply with the community requirements of a suspended sentence by missing two probation appointments in January and March. To mark the breach, Bogg was ordered to complete up to 10 days of rehabilitation activity as part of the 16-week custodial sentence, which was suspended for two years. He was ordered to pay £85 costs. The original suspended sentence was imposed in January for two offences of assault by beating.

Matthew Falokun, 20, of High Street, Harrogate, was ordered to complete 50 hours of unpaid work for failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. He breached the order by missing three unpaid-work sessions in March and April.

