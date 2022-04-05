Harrogate carer recognised for hard work and dedication with national social care hero award

Aneta Ryczkowska was nominated by her fellow colleagues and is the third award winner of the year.

The award has been made by Support Social Care Heroes (SSCH), an organisation which aims to preserve, protect and improve the health and wellbeing of those providing social care.

SSCH launched the monthly award programme this year to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of the 1.54m people working in social care in the UK.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aneta Ryczkowska, Care Assistant at Vida Grange Care Home in Harrogate, has won a national social care hero award in recognition of her hard work

Victoria Edwards, manager at Vida Grange Care Home, said: “Aneta is truly worthy of this award which was recognised by myself and her team.

"Aneta is fantastic in her work, putting the residents at the heart of all she does.

"Well done and congratulations on this well-deserved recognition.”

On hearing she had won the award Aneta said: “I am very surprised, I didn’t expect this, I’m doing my job the best I can and am really happy I have won this award.”

Aneta will receive a £50 voucher for the grocery store of her choice, a box of chocolates, certificate, a SSCH hoodie and Vida Grange Care Home will receive a bunch of flowers.

The monthly care hero awards have been created to show that care workers are appreciated.

Heartbroken Harrogate dog owner issues warning as cocker spaniel dies after choking on treat

Nicola Richards, Founder of Support Social Care Heroes, explained the thinking behind the idea: “Social care staff often do not get the recognition that they deserve despite being valued by their managers and employers.

“Many care homes already have ‘employee of the month’ schemes and we really felt we should do something to bring all these nominations together from around the country to celebrate all our social care heroes and the amazing work they do.

“The pandemic has brought social care colleagues across the country together as we have supported each other like never before.

"I hope these awards will provide a positive boost to carers, managers and the wider care home teams.

“These awards are the first step in our long-term plans to ensure those who need care, and those caring for them, are valued by all in society.

“Our country’s social care heroes have been on the front line and in the headlines for almost two years and this new initiative will help show them that they are valued and recognise the work they do.”

Social care employers are encouraged to nominate their staff for a Care Home Hero Award.

To nominate someone for the award, post a photo of your employee of the month and which care home they represent on social media, with the hashtag #SocialCareHeroAwards, tag the Support Social Care Heroes page and tell them in 160 characters why the person is a social care hero.

All nominations will be curated by the Support Social Care Heroes team and on the last Monday of each month, a winner will be chosen at random.