Here are eight places across the Harrogate district where children can eat free this Easter half term

The Easter Holidays are fast approaching and we reveal some of the places across the region where children can eat for free...
1. Marks and Spencer
Kids eat free in the M&S Cafe if you spend £5, one free children's menu per transaction, between April 4 and April 22
2. Morrisons
Kids eat free all day, every day in Morrisons cafes nationwide with one paying adult, plus they have the feed the family for £10 deal running at Easter
3. Bella Italia
Children can eat for £1 with any adult main, the offer is valid from April 1 till April 24 (Nearest Location: 145 Briggate, Leeds, LS1 6BR)
4. YO! Sushi
Pick any main, a side of edamame beans and drink and you will get it free with a £10 adult spend throughout half term
