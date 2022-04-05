Here are eight places across the Harrogate district where children can eat free this Easter half term

We reveal eight places that kids can eat at for free this Easter

If you’re looking for somewhere to take the kids this Easter holidays but don’t want to spend a fortune, then here are eight places where they can eat for free.

By Lucy Chappell
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 11:23 am
Updated Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 11:34 am

1. Marks and Spencer

Kids eat free in the M&S Cafe if you spend £5, one free children's menu per transaction, between April 4 and April 22

2. Morrisons

Kids eat free all day, every day in Morrisons cafes nationwide with one paying adult, plus they have the feed the family for £10 deal running at Easter

3. Bella Italia

Children can eat for £1 with any adult main, the offer is valid from April 1 till April 24 (Nearest Location: 145 Briggate, Leeds, LS1 6BR)

4. YO! Sushi

Pick any main, a side of edamame beans and drink and you will get it free with a £10 adult spend throughout half term

