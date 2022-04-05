Heartbroken Harrogate dog owner issues warning as cocker spaniel dies after choking on treat

Samantha Stone's 15 month-old Cocker Spaniel Percy died last month when a piece of a treat broke off in his throat and caused him to choke.

After realising what had happened, Samantha rushed the 15-month-old Cocker Spaniel to the vets but there was nothing that could be done.

Samantha is now urging other dog owners to be mindful of treats that can be bought in pet stores.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

15 month-old Cocker Spaniel Percy died last month when a piece of a treat broke off in his throat and caused him to choke

Here are eight places across the Harrogate district where children can eat free this Easter half term

She said: “We are beyond heartbroken, shocked and devastated.

“We know that this was a complete freak accident and that dogs can choke on anything and everything, but I just wanted to make people aware of what can happen.

“The fact that this happened on something that can be bought in so many pet stores, hopefully people seeing this will mean that it won’t happen to anyone else’s dog."

Samantha has now asked that the product is to be removed from the shelves at Pets at Home where it was purchased, however, at this stage, the store have said that this is the only incident that they are aware of involving the Rawhide treat.

She added: “After being a little family of three for just over a year, Percy didn’t come home with us.