Harrogate care home welcomes Leeds United legends to spend time with residents

Tony Dorigo, Eddie Gray and Paul Reaney recently visited Vida Court Care Home in Harrogate and spent time with residents and staff speaking about highlights from Leeds games over the past few decades and major career moments.
Staff also set up goals in the garden for residents to have a game of football with the players.
Sharon Oldfield, Home Manager at Vida Court, said: “We were thrilled to be able to host three Leeds United legends at our care home.
"Activities like this are so important for our residents and they had a fantastic time meeting Tony, Eddie and Paul and sharing a pie and pint with them.
“Wellbeing and life enrichment is crucial to the lives of our residents.
"This special day was all about reminiscence and nostalgia, and it brought back special memories for everyone in attendance.
"Events and visits like this are crucial for encouraging residents to remember moments in their lives, and building strong bonds with staff.”