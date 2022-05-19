Harrogate care home welcomes Leeds United legends to spend time with residents

Tony Dorigo, Eddie Gray and Paul Reaney recently visited Vida Court Care Home in Harrogate and spent time with residents and staff speaking about highlights from Leeds games over the past few decades and major career moments.

Staff also set up goals in the garden for residents to have a game of football with the players.

Sharon Oldfield, Home Manager at Vida Court, said: “We were thrilled to be able to host three Leeds United legends at our care home.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tony Dorigo, Eddie Gray and Paul Reaney recently visited Vida Court Care Home to spend time with residents and staff

"Activities like this are so important for our residents and they had a fantastic time meeting Tony, Eddie and Paul and sharing a pie and pint with them.

“Wellbeing and life enrichment is crucial to the lives of our residents.

"This special day was all about reminiscence and nostalgia, and it brought back special memories for everyone in attendance.

A resident at Vida Court with Leeds United legend Paul Reaney