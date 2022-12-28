Harrogate Bus Company launches free bus journeys on a Sunday throughout January and February

The Sunday Freeway will once again see passengers being able to travel for free into the town centre on the bus company’s award-winning fleet of electric buses – providing an extra incentive to attract people to shop locally.

The Sunday Freeway buses are routes 2A, 2B, 3 and 6, which link Bilton, Dene Park, The Knox, Jennyfield and Pannal Ash with the town centre.

Sara Ferguson, Harrogate BID Chair, said: “Harrogate BID is extremely pleased to be able to sponsor the Sunday Freeway once again, as our continued partnership with The Harrogate Bus Company aims to support the local economy through the first two months of 2023.

From left to right: Alex Hornby (Harrogate Bus Company CEO), Sara Ferguson (Harrogate BID Chair) and Matthew Chapman (Harrogate BID Manager)

“Harrogate is a brilliant town, with an impressive array of bars, restaurants and shops – and we hope many people will take advantage the Sunday Freeway initiative to make the most of what the town has to offer.

“This scheme also benefits the environment, encouraging those travelling to Harrogate to leave their cars at home in favour of hopping on an electric bus.”

Alex Hornby, CEO of The Harrogate Bus Company, added: “Our successful partnership with Harrogate BID to deliver free Harrogate Electrics buses on all four days of the Jubilee holiday in June won the Silver ‘Partnering for Delivery’ prize at last month’s UK Bus Awards – the Oscars of the nation’s bus industry – so it’s great news for everyone in our town that we can now come together again to provide free travel and support local businesses.

“As well as reducing emissions and congestion, free Sunday travel on our Harrogate Electrics buses will make it easier to support our local economy and help keep our town thriving into 2023.

“Along with our maximum £2 single fare which will be in place for the first three months of the New Year, the return of Sunday Freeway free buses in January and February will also help to keep travel costs down during the cost of living crisis. We look forward to welcoming everyone onto our buses.”

