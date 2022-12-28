Wrapping paper causes fire on Christmas Day morning at house in Harrogate
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to a fire at a property in Harrogate on Christmas Day morning.
By Lucy Chappell
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Harrogate crew responded to a chimney fire at the house on Kingsley Road at 8.18am on December 25.
It was found that the cause of the fire was burnt wrapping paper on the log burner which had caused excess draw up the chimney.
Firefighters used tools to remove the hearth and inspected the chimney breasts belonging to the property and the house next door as they shared a flue.