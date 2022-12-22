Harrogate students organise festive foodbank to round off fantastic month of fundraising

Every Christmas, the school appeals for donations of a variety of food items, from everyday essentials to festive treats, which are then delivered in time for Christmas to the Harrogate District Foodbank.

The collection is co-ordinated by the Sixth Form committee which is led by Rossett School’s designated Charity Prefects.

Roger Keyworth, Head of Sixth Form at Rossett School, said: “We are aiming to make this the best year yet for donations to our foodbank, and have once again been overwhelmed by the generosity of our school community.”

Sixth Form students at Rossett School in Harrogate have had an incredible month fundraising for a number of charities

The foodbank appeal follows other fundraising activities at the school over the past few weeks, including a non-uniform day for BBC Children in Need which raised a fantastic £769, while a Christmas jumper day brought in £284 for Save the Children.

The ‘Yorkshire to Ukraine’ appeal by the school’s First Aid Club has been overwhelmed with donations of clothes, bedding, sleeping bags, food and other essential supplies and the collection is now ready for shipment to refugee camps across Ukraine.

Peter Saunders, Deputy Headteacher at Rossett School, added: “Our students and wider school community have always been incredibly generous in donating to our wide-ranging charity appeals, and this past month has been no different.

"A huge thanks to our students and teachers for organising these events and to everyone who has taken part and supported us at such a busy time of year.

"We look forward to lots more fundraising activities in 2023.”