Harrogate bonfire and fireworks display raises record breaking amount for charity

The bonfire and fireworks display held on the Stray and hosted by Harrogate Round Table has raised £6,568.42 for the Friends of Harrogate Hospital Charity

The much-loved and popular event made its welcome return after a Covid-enforced gap year, with large crowds helping to raise a whopping £6,568.42 for the Friends of Harrogate Hospital Charity.

John Carter, one of the organisers of the event, said “Harrogate Round Table would like to thank everyone who came along to enjoy the bonfire and fireworks display on the Stray.

"It’s the 50th year that we’ve put on the event and it was a fantastic night.

"As always the event was free for everyone to attend, however, we’d like to thank the Harrogate public for their generous donations to raise funds for this year’s charity The Friends of Harrogate Hospital.

"We also want to thank all the volunteers for their hard work over the whole weekend.”

Harrogate Round Table want to flag the amazing generosity of everyone who donated to the Go Fund Me fundraiser, those who gave cash to the bucket shakers, and those who used text 'NHS' to 70450.

Having celebrated 50 years of putting on the event, Harrogate Round Table are now asking attendees and the wider Harrogate public for their views on how to take the event forward in future years.

An online survey has been created which can be accessed from their website, Facebook page, or via the following link at https://forms.gle/816JNoeaV4vygsTJ7

The organisers would also like to extend their gratitude to the number of companies, organisations and individuals who helped make the event happen, many of whom provided goods and services for free or at heavily discounted rates.

The suppliers of this year’s event included Ferrensby Fireworks, North Yorkshire Scouts, 1st Pannal Scouts, Your Harrogate, Techbuyer, Chameleon Technology, Haredata Electronics, Artus Digital Marketing, FTAV, HACS, A1 Skip Hire, Tyler Parker Photography, SEP Traffic Management, and EMS Ambulance Services.

Harrogate Round Table is a group of local men aged 18-45 who organise charity and community events, including the annual Harrogate Beer Festival and the Stray Bonfire, as well as supporting local charity projects and meeting regularly for activities and the occasional drink.