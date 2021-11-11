Two successful business women give back to independents of Harrogate

Gemma Cormack (left) and Lucy Barrow (right) of the Harrogate Indie Business Club are inviting small business owners to join them at their launch event

The event invites small business owners the opportunity to meet other like-minded business owners and learn valuable marketing and sales tips to help grow and thrive in business, all whilst sipping on a complimentary drink from the bar.

It will be hosted by Gemma Cormack and her business partner Lucy Barrow who will be hosting a number of presentations across the evening.

Previously Customer Relations Manager with Bentley, Rolls Royce and McLaren in Manchester, Gemma later ventured into the world of self employment as a Social Content Creator for small businesses, giving her the freedom to travel the world.

She said: “I've seen wild penguins and whales in the Falklands, a million scooters in Vietnam as well as Antarctica from the coast of Chile and more.

"I ticked off 20 per cent of the world's countries before being forced home by the pandemic.”

Gemma’s business has since grown into a highly successful Social Content Agency and Educational Membership for micro-businesses worldwide.

She added: “Supporting small businesses to exceed statistics' expectations is a huge passion of mine.

"It wasn’t that long ago I was working all hours, alone at home feeling like nobody understood or believed in what I was trying to achieve, and I want to help others to avoid that uphill battle of building their empire alone.”

Gemma’s areas of expertise include email and social marketing, visual branding, graphic design and start-up education.

Her business partner Lucy is a Senior Marketing Professional with a career in marketing and sales spanning 13 years and she has worked with a variety of well-known national brands.

Lucy said: “Rolling up my sleeves and getting stuck in to help small businesses gives me the best feeling in the world.

"The power of community and sharing knowledge and experience to help each other grow should be high on any business owner’s agenda.”

Lucy’s areas of expertise lie in all things brand-related, as well as strategy, digital marketing, events and public relations.

The launch event will take place on Monday, November 15 starting from 7pm at the Starling Independent Cafe Bar Kitchen.

Those who attend will receive a complimentary drink on arrival as well as a free goody bag to take home

Tickets are available for £15 at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/harrogate-indie-business-club-launch-tickets-178885700947