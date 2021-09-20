Go Kids Go to host free wheelchair skills workshop in Harrogate

Go Kids Go patron, Paralympic TV presenter Ade Adepitan MBE, was one of the first young wheelchair users to take part in one of their workshops

They will be hosting two sessions on Saturday 25th September at the Parish Centre, Christ Church at 11am and 12:15pm.

During the workshop, they will teach skills such as coping with slopes and rough ground, back wheel balancing, road safety and emergency evacuation techniques, as well as playing games, such as wheelchair basketball.

Go Kids Go patron, Paralympic TV presenter Ade Adepitan MBE, was one of the first young wheelchair users to take part in one of their workshops and is grateful for all the support the organisation has given him.

He said: "I think I owe Go Kids Go pretty much everything.

"That's where it began for me, that's where the spark that turned into this huge flame began, here with these guys, and without them I probably wouldn't have achieved half the things I have done today."

Go Kids Go a non-profit organisation and is the leading provider of free wheelchair skills training for children in the United Kingdom and have been running training since 1990; enabling independence and helping to ensure that young people are able to reach their full potential.

Roy Wild, training manager at Go Kids Go, said: "Go Kids Go is a small charity covering the whole of the United Kingdom and training days such as the one in Harrogate only take place once a year.

"They are a great opportunity to learn skills that can increase independence in young wheelchair users."

Extra wheelchairs will be provided for family members so that they can get involved and join in the fun, while additional Covid-19 safety measures will be in place at the workshop to keep everyone as safe as possible.